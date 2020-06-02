Psychologist warns Poles against ‘unrealistic optimism’ as lockdown eases

BBJ

As life begins to slowly return to normal in Poland after its COVID-19 lockdown, a psychologist has warned that “unrealistic optimism” could be dangerous, Polish Radio reports.

Graphic by AlexLMX / Shutterstock.com

Dr. Marta Zawodmiecka-Sikora from the University of Łódź in central Poland said such an attitude could prevent people from taking “preventive action” to stay safe.

“It can be expected that people who have in some way experienced a threat personally will be able to realistically assess it and take preventive action in the future,” she was cited as saying by Polish News Agency PAP.

“However, there is a danger that for many people […] the phenomenon of unrealistic optimism will effectively prevent them from realistically assessing the situation and taking preventive action in the future.”

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on May 27 that Poland will relax face mask rules at the end of this week as it moves to the next phase of easing its coronavirus lockdown, Polish Radio notes.