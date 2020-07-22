Polish utility Tauron to launch a 6-MW solar farm in Q4

Polish utility Tauron will launch a 6 MW (megawatt) photovoltaic (PV) solar farm in northwest Poland in the fourth quarter of this year, with a plan to expand the facility by 4 MW in the future, the company says.

Photo by WDnet Creation / Shutterstock.com

The company pegged the investment cost of the Choszczno I solar farm at PLN 15 million (USD 3.85 million) and expected the installation, the firm’s first solar project in Poland,to operate until 2045, the company said on July 20, as cited by Montel News.

Tauron did not disclose when it planned to bring the 4-MW Choszczno II farm online, Montel News added. Choszczno is 488 km northwest of the Polish capital Warsaw.