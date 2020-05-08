Polish unemployment up to 5.7% in April, minister says

BBJ

Unemployment in Poland rose to around 5.7% in April amid the coronavirus crisis, the country’s labor minister has estimated. Marlena Maląg told public broadcaster Polish Radio on Wednesday that the number of jobless nationwide had increased by around 58,000 last month to 960,000.

Polish unemployment form. Photo by Shutterstock.com

One in eight Polish companies have laid off staff and almost one in five have cut wages as the coronavirus crisis buffets the country’s economy, according to a study.

Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Development Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz was quoted as saying last month that the number of unemployed throughout the country could surge to 1.5 million by the end of the year, with the jobless rate soaring to “somewhere around 9 or 10%” due to the Covid-19 crisis, Polish Radio said.