Polish national carrier LOT plans pay cuts

BBJ

National carrier LOT Polish Airlines has said it will cut wages for some staff amid the coronavirus crisis but is not planning any lay-offs. Spokesman Michał Czernicki said that the airline’s priority was to maintain jobs, the Polish News Agency reports.

Aircraft belonging to LOT Polish Airlines grounded at Warsaw Chopin Airport due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Karol Ciesluk/Shutterstock.com

Czernicki added that pay cuts for employees who were not carrying out their duties amid the epidemic were fair.

Poland closed its borders to non-residents and suspended scheduled international passenger air connections on March 15 in an effort to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said last month that LOT was in a difficult situation. “This is a company that is practically not active now. All passenger flights, but also cargo flights, have practically died,” added Sasin, who also serves as minister of state assets, the Polish News Agency adds.