Polish automotive sector to see mass layoffs, report claims

Before the world went into a lockdown, the automotive sector was already reducing headcount due to growing automization. Now, down to reduced production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Polish automotive plants may lay off as many as 60,000 workers, Rzeczpospolita reports, citing estimates by analytics firm AutomotiveSuppliers.pl.
At its worst, the potential reduction could add up to 35% of the nearly 210,000 people employed in the industry, which has a 7% share in Poland’s gross domestic product.
Last week group redundancies were announced at a factory producing seat belts and airbags in Częstochowa, southern Poland, the daily added.
Due to reduced production, Poland’s automotive sector may see its exports decline by up to EUR 9 billion in 2020, according to the article, as cited by website Polandin.