Polish automotive sector to see mass layoffs, report claims

BBJ

Before the world went into a lockdown, the automotive sector was already reducing headcount due to growing automization. Now, down to reduced production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Polish automotive plants may lay off as many as 60,000 workers, Rzeczpospolita reports, citing estimates by analytics firm AutomotiveSuppliers.pl.

New cars on display in Warsaw. But could the Polish automotive industry be facing mass layoffs? Photo by meowKa / Shutterstock.com

At its worst, the potential reduction could add up to 35% of the nearly 210,000 people employed in the industry, which has a 7% share in Poland’s gross domestic product.

Last week group redundancies were announced at a factory producing seat belts and airbags in Częstochowa, southern Poland, the daily added.

Due to reduced production, Poland’s automotive sector may see its exports decline by up to EUR 9 billion in 2020, according to the article, as cited by website Polandin.