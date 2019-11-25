Poles to spend more on Christmas this year, study finds

BBJ

Poles plan to spend 5% more on Christmas this year than last, according to a survey, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reports.

Photo by Kamil Macniak/Shuttestock.com

The study by consulting firm Deloitte found that the average Polish consumer plans to fork out PLN 1,521 (EUR 354) on gifts, food and family gatherings this Christmas.

The survey also found that Poles would spend marginally more on gifts than on food, 36% vs. 34% of the total.

A quarter of respondents said they would buy Christmas presents in November, while 38% said they would do so in the first half of December.

The Deloitte study also showed that online stores were likely to claim almost half the money Poles were setting aside for Christmas gifts this year, PAP, the national news agency, added.