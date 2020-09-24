Poland’s PKN Orlen to start making hydrogen fuel, CEO says

BBJ

Poland’s largest refiner PKN Orlen is preparing to start producing hydrogen fuel, its chief executive has announced. Daniel Obajtek said on Twitter, as cited by the Polish Radio, that the company was investing to build its position as a regional leader in hydrogen technology.

Photo by Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

“In 2022, we will start producing hydrogen fuel in Włocławek,” he tweeted on September 21. PKN Orlen operates a production plant in the north-central Polish city through its Anwil subsidiary.

Obajtek added that, alongside investing in new technology, PKN Orlen was stepping up its involvement in industry organizations. In another post, he announced that PKN Orlen “has joined H2Europe, an organization that brings together nearly 200 companies and research centers working for the development of fuel cells and hydrogen technology.”

He said that being part of the organization “offers access to the transfer of know-how and an opportunity to raise funds” for research and to develop hydrogen and fuel-cell technology, Polish Radio added.