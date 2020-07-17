Poland’s June inflation rises as estimated

Poland’s consumer price inflation rose in June as initially estimated, final data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Wednesdays.

Photo by Bartolomiej Pietrzyk / Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.3% year-on-year in June, following a 2.9% increase in May, as estimated.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 7.5% yearly in June. Prices for restaurants and hotel gained 6% and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 5.7%. Meanwhile, prices for transport declined 10.4%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6% in June, after a 0.2% fall in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the monthly inflation was 0.7%, GUS recalled on July 15.