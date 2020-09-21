Your cart

Poland’s August average wages fall on month

 BBJ
 Monday, September 21, 2020, 08:30

Poland’s average gross wages and salaries increased 4.1% to PLN 5,337.65 (EUR 1,200), year-on-year in August, latest figures from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) show. O

Photo by pitchr / Shutterstock.com

On a monthly basis, average gross wages fell 0.8% in August. The average number of those in paid employment declined 1.5% from a year earlier to 6.295 million people in August, following a 2.3% fall in the prior month.

In August, restoring pre-pandemic full-time jobs, employees returning from care benefits and unpaid leave were all observed, the statistics agency said. On a monthly basis, employment rose by 0.7%, GUS said on September 17.

 

 

