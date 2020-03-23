Poland will launch mobile app for people under quarantine, president says

remember me
Poland has launched a mobile app for people under quarantine due to the coronavirus epidemic, President Andrzej Duda announced earlier on March 19, Radio Poland reports.
The application will provide advice and support, helping people to follow the quarantine requirements.
The two-week quarantine requirement applies to all Poles returning from abroad, as well as those who had contact with infected people, Radio Poland notes.
