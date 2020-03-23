Poland will launch mobile app for people under quarantine, president says

BBJ

Poland has launched a mobile app for people under quarantine due to the coronavirus epidemic, President Andrzej Duda announced earlier on March 19, Radio Poland reports.

Image is illustrative only. Photo by Tanak Dusun/Shutterstock.com

The application will provide advice and support, helping people to follow the quarantine requirements.

The two-week quarantine requirement applies to all Poles returning from abroad, as well as those who had contact with infected people, Radio Poland notes.