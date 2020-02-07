Incumbent Polish President Andrzej Duda is seeking reelection on May 10. Photo by Isaaack/Shutterstock.com

Poland’s presidential elections will take place on May 10, the Speaker of the country’s lower house of parliament, Elżbieta Witek, has announced, Polish Radio says.

If no contender wins over half the vote, under Polish election rules, a second round will be held two weeks later, on May 24.

Conservative Andrzej Duda, who has been president since 2015, is the favorite in the race. According to the poll, 42% of respondents said they would vote for Duda, compared to 26% for Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, the candidate of the Civic Coalition, the largest opposition force.

Duda achieved a surprise win in Poland’s last presidential elections five years ago. He was a relatively unknown young challenger at the time but beat the centrist incumbent, Bronisław Komorowski, in the second round in 2015.

Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS) party won parliamentary elections later that year, a “double whammy” that saw the conservatives taking the posts of president and prime minister, Polish Radio says.