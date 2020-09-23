Your cart

Poland retail sales slows in August

 BBJ
 Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 08:30

Poland’s retail sales growth in August was weaker than economists had expected, figures from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) show. 

Photo by maxbelchenko / Shutterstock.com

Retail sales rose 0.5% year-on-year in August, after a 4.4% increase in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 2.4% rise.

Sales of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances grew 10.2% yearly in August and those of newspapers, books, other sales in specialized stores gained 1.6%.

Spending on textiles, clothing, footwear, and pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment increased by 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively. On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.4% in August, GUS said on September 21.

 

 

