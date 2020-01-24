Poland’s retail sales increased in December, figures from the country’s Central Statistical Office (GUS) show. Retail sales rose 5.7% year-on-year in December, following a 3.9% increase in the same month last year.

Furniture, radio, TV and household appliances sales logged a double-digit growth of 13.6% annually in December and other retail sale in non-specialized stores, and textiles, clothing, footwear increased by 10.6% and 8.0%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew notably by 14.1% in December. In 2019, retail sales increased 5.4% compared to 6.2% in 2018, GUS said on Januay 23.