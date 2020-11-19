Poland reports EUR 7.5 bln trade surplus in first nine months

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Poland had a foreign trade surplus of around EUR 7.5 billion in the first nine months of this year, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) has reported.
The countryʼs exports from the beginning of January to the end of September totaled EUR 169.9 billion, while imports were worth EUR 162.4 billion, GUS said on Tuesday. Polandʼs largest export markets during this period were Germany, the Czech Republic and Britain.
scroll for moreall times CET
CMS, CMS Budapest
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben