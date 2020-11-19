Poland reports EUR 7.5 bln trade surplus in first nine months

Poland had a foreign trade surplus of around EUR 7.5 billion in the first nine months of this year, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) has reported.

Image by Pixabay

The countryʼs exports from the beginning of January to the end of September totaled EUR 169.9 billion, while imports were worth EUR 162.4 billion, GUS said on Tuesday. Polandʼs largest export markets during this period were Germany, the Czech Republic and Britain.