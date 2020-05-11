Poland pays out billions in bid to save jobs amid virus crisis

remember me
Poland has paid out more than PLN 5 billion (EUR 1.1 bln) so far under a massive government package designed to protect jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, a government minister has said.
Photo by CatwalkPhotos / Shutterstock.com
More than 2.8 million applications have been submitted for various forms of aid, public broadcaster Polish Radio’s IAR news agency reported.
Family, Labor and Social Policy Minister Marlena Maląg told Polish Radio that the most in-demand form of support was an exemption from paying from social security (ZUS) contributions.
