Poland jobless rate steady in September

Polandʼs jobless rate remained stable in September, data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Friday.

The registered jobless rate was 6.1% in September, unchanged from the previous three months. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.1%. The newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 131,400 in September from 137,500 in the same month last year.

In August, the number of unemployed persons was 99,200. The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, fell to 124,900 in September from 134,900 in the previous month. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the registered unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.3% in September.