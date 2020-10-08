Poland introduces stricter enforcement of coronavirus limits

Poland will introduce new coronavirus restrictions from Saturday in the hardest-hit areas, the health minister said on Tuesday, including stricter enforcement of rules about wearing masks and a ban on using some venues for dancing.

Adam Niedzielski announced "zero tolerance" towards people who flout sanitary rules amid a spike in coronavirus infections, warning that offenders will be "severely punished", reported the IAR News Agency.

People will only be exempt if they have a doctorʼs note saying they suffer from a health condition which precludes them from wearing a mask, Niedzielski told reporters.

Poland on Tuesday reported 2,236 new coronavirus infections and 58 additional deaths, its highest single-day death toll since the start of the pandemic. A total of 104,316 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Poland since the pandemic began, and 2,717 have died from the COVID-19 respiratory disease so far.