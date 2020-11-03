Poland inflation slows in October

Polandʼs consumer price inflation eased in October after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Friday.

Photo by Bartolomiej Pietrzyk / Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index rose 3.0% year-on-year in October, after a 3.2% increase in September. In August, inflation was 2.9%.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.3% yearly in October and those of electricity, gas and other fuels gained by 4.8%. Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined 9.2%. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1% in October.