Poland inflation slows in October

 Regional Today
 Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 12:30

Polandʼs consumer price inflation eased in October after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 3.0% year-on-year in October, after a 3.2% increase in September. In August, inflation was 2.9%.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.3% yearly in October and those of electricity, gas and other fuels gained by 4.8%. Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined 9.2%. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1% in October. 

 

 

