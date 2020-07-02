Poland inflation rises in June

Regional Today

Poland’s consumer price inflation accelerated in June after easing in the previous month, data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Tuesday.

Image by Pixabay

The consumer price index rose 3.3% year-on-year in June, following a 2.9% increase in May.

Economists had forecast a 2.8% rise. In April, inflation was 3.4%. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.8% annually in June and those of electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 5.1%.

Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined by 19.3%. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.7% in June.