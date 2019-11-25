Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania are major buyers of Ukrainian electricity

BBJ

Ukraine increased electricity exports in January-October 2019 by 1.5% to 5.127 billion kWh (kilowatt-hour) compared to the same period in 2018, the countryʼs Ministry of Energy and Environment Protection has said.

Electricity supplies to Hungary, Slovakia and Romania increased by 10.9% (by 339.2 million kWh), to 3.442 billion kWh, while that to Poland decreased by 2.5% (by 29.3 million kWh), to 1.132 billion kWh.

Electricity supplies to Moldova amounted to 552.7 million kWh, which is 29.6% less (232.8 million kWh) than in January-October 2018, business news portal Open4business.com.ua reported.