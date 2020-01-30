Poland’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4% in 2019, easing from a 5.1% expansion in 2018, the country’s Central Statistical Office (GUS) said in an estimate.

Photo by AlexLMX/Shutterstock.com

Both household consumption (3.9% vs 4.3% in 2018) and fixed investment (7.8% vs 8.9%) slowed. On the production side, output rose softer for industry (4.2% vs 4.6%) and construction (2.8% vs 12.2%) while that of repair of motor vehicles edged up (4.7% vs 4.6%), GUS said on January 29.