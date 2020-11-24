Poland extends coronavirus restrictions

Regional Today

Restaurants, cinemas, theaters, and gyms will remain closed until December 27, amid an ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Poland, the countryʼs Prime Minister announced, according to a report by Polish Radio.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Mateusz Morawiecki told an online press conference that despite calls from various sectors, the government decided to follow epidemiologistsʼ advice and extend the lockdown in the gastronomy, culture and fitness sectors.

However, he also added that shopping malls are to reopen under strict sanitary regulations and with customer limits on November 28. Schools across Poland are to be shut, with online distance learning provided until at least December 23.

The government will announce its further decisions concerning the countryʼs education system after that date, Morawiecki said.