Poland employment, average gross wages up in February

 BBJ
 Friday, March 20, 2020, 17:05

Employment in Poland’s enterprise sector, which concerns units employing more than nine persons, rose by an annual 1.1% to 6.446 million people in February 2020, the same as in the previous month, data from Statistics Poland (GUS) shows. 

Photo by Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com

On a monthly basis, corporate employment edged up 0.1%. Average gross wages and salaries in Poland rose 7.7% year-on-year in February and amounted to PLN 5330.48 (EUR 1,181.50), GUS said in a separate report.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages increased 0.9% in February, GUS said on March 18.

 

 

