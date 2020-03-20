Poland employment, average gross wages up in February

remember me
Employment in Poland’s enterprise sector, which concerns units employing more than nine persons, rose by an annual 1.1% to 6.446 million people in February 2020, the same as in the previous month, data from Statistics Poland (GUS) shows.
On a monthly basis, corporate employment edged up 0.1%. Average gross wages and salaries in Poland rose 7.7% year-on-year in February and amounted to PLN 5330.48 (EUR 1,181.50), GUS said in a separate report.
On a monthly basis, average gross wages increased 0.9% in February, GUS said on March 18.
