Poland, Baltics’ defense plans get green light from NATO

Regional Today

The NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) member states have given Poland and the Baltic States’ defense plans the green light having worked out the final technical matters, diplomatic sources within the Alliance said as cited by the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Details of the enigmatic defense plans remain classified, although unofficial information suggests that they are pivoted around strengthening air defense of the region.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during the organization’s summit in London in early December 2019 that the plans would bring about increased NATO presence on the eastern flank.

The plans became a tool in Turkey’s foreign policy when the country, being a NATO member, initially voiced intentions to veto the initiative in late 2019.

The goal of this was to pressure the Alliance to provide stronger support for Turkey fighting against Kurdish forces in northern Syria and recognize the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia as terrorists.