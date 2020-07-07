Poland approves plan to give children holiday vouchers

Poland’s upper house of parliament has approved plans to give families an electronic voucher of PLN 500 (EUR 112) per child to be spent on taking holidays, the Polish News Agency (PAP) reported, as cited by Polish Radio.

Polish President Andrzej Duda. Photo by Isaaack / Shutterstock.com

The bill must be signed by President Andrzej Duda in order to come into force. Duda, who is running for a second term in office, announced the launch of the voucher system during an election campaign meeting last month.

He said he hoped the vouchers would boost the country’s tourism industry, which has been badly hit by the coronavirus crisis. The credits are intended only for holidays in Poland.

According to the Polish Ministry of Development, around 6.5 million children under 18 will benefit from the vouchers, Polish Radio said.