Only 1% of GPs in Bulgaria under 40 years old

BBJ

Only 1% of General Practitioners in Bulgaria are aged 39 or under, data from the Bulgarian Ministry of Health show.

Photo by goodluz/Shutterstock.com

Some 38% of GPs are aged 60 or above, 17% are 65 or above, and 8% are aged 70 or above, Sofia news agency Novinite.com reported.

The National Association of General Practitioners in Bulgaria insists that the Bulgarian authorities must undertake concrete measures to educate experts in this field and stimulate young people to become interested in this profession, Bulgarian public radio (BNR) added.