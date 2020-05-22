Number of ransomware attacks rises in Czech Rep

Since quarantine and social distancing rules were put in place in March, the number of ransomware attacks in the Czech Republic increased by 40% compared to the start of the year, Czech Radio reports.

Graphic by DigitalCreativeIT / Shutterstock.com

The highest rate of registered cyber-blackmail was in March, although it began to return to normal levels in April, according to antivirus software company Avast.

It seems that ransomware attacks are a global phenomenon during this period, rising by 20% worldwide. Ransomware attacks also targeted two Czech hospitals.

Analysts have noted two current major trends. The first are large-scale attacks targeting end users, smaller manufacturers and service businesses. The second, aimed at specific targets such as large companies or institutions from the health, transport and education sectors, Czech Radio says.