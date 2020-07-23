North Macedonia’s real net wage up in May

remember me
North Macedonia’s real net wages increased by 4.7% year-on-year in May, after growing by an annual 4.3% in April, the Skopje-based State Statistical Office (Makstat) says.
In nominal terms, the average net wage in North Macedonia grew by 4.4% on the year in May, reaching MAD 26,390 (EUR 428). The strongest annual wage growth in nominal terms, of 23.7%, was registered in the information and communication sector, followed by the education sector with an annual rise of 12.3% in May.
On a monthly comparison basis, the real net wage increased by 1.8% in May, Makstat said on July 20.
