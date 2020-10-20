Net FDI into Bulgaria plunge 64% in Jan-Aug

The net inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Bulgaria dropped by an annual 63.5% to EUR 365.9 million in the eight months through August, the central bank said last Friday.

Photo by esfera/Shutterstock.com

The largest FDI inflow into Bulgaria in the review period came from the Netherlands - of EUR 407.2 million.

Russia and Hungary followed with EUR 119.6 million and EUR 107.2 million, respectively.