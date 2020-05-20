Net FDI into Bulgaria jumps in Q1

BBJ

The net inflow of foreign direct investment into Bulgaria increased by an annual 71.2% to EUR 254.4 million (USD 274.9 mln) in the first quarter of 2020, the Bulgarian National Bank (Balgarska narodna banka or BNB) says.

In a separate statement, the Sofia-based national bank said on May 18 that Bulgaria’s current account deficit had widened to EUR 40 mln in March from EUR 25.2 mln in the corresponding month of the previous year.