Net FDI into Bulgaria jumps in Q1

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The net inflow of foreign direct investment into Bulgaria increased by an annual 71.2% to EUR 254.4 million (USD 274.9 mln) in the first quarter of 2020, the Bulgarian National Bank (Balgarska narodna banka or BNB) says.
In a separate statement, the Sofia-based national bank said on May 18 that Bulgaria’s current account deficit had widened to EUR 40 mln in March from EUR 25.2 mln in the corresponding month of the previous year.
scroll for moreall times CET
ManpowerGroup Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
PwC Hungary
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben