Net FDI inflow into Montenegro rises in Jan-Aug

BBJ

The net inflow of foreign direct investment into Montenegro rose to EUR 259.4 million in the first eight months of 2019, from EUR 250.5 mln in the same period last year, the Central Bank of Montenegro (Centralna Banka Crne Gore or CBCG) said, citing preliminary figures.

The Central Bank of Montenegro building in Podgorica. Photo by Katarzyna Uroda/Shutterstock.com

Total FDI inflow decreased to EUR 515 million in the first eight months of 2019 from EUR 545.7 million in January-August 2018, while FDI outflow declined to EUR 255.6 million from EUR 295.2 million, said the CBCG, which is headquartered in Montenegroʼs capital of Podgorica.