Net FDI inflow into Montenegro rises in Jan-Apr

The net inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Montenegro rose to EUR 180.7 million in the first four months of 2020, from EUR 101.2 mln in the prior-year period, the Central Bank of Montenegro (Centralna Banka CRNE Gorn or CBCG) said.
Citing preliminary figures, the Podgorica-based central bank said total FDI inflow increased to EUR 282.2 million in the first four months of 2020 from EUR 214 mln in January-April 2019.
At the same time, FDI outflow declined to EUR 101.4 mln from EUR 112.8 mln, the CBCG said on June 22.
