Net FDI inflow into Montenegro rises in Jan-Apr

BBJ

The net inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Montenegro rose to EUR 180.7 million in the first four months of 2020, from EUR 101.2 mln in the prior-year period, the Central Bank of Montenegro (Centralna Banka CRNE Gorn or CBCG) said.

Photo by Katarzyna Uroda / Shutterstock.com

Citing preliminary figures, the Podgorica-based central bank said total FDI inflow increased to EUR 282.2 million in the first four months of 2020 from EUR 214 mln in January-April 2019.

At the same time, FDI outflow declined to EUR 101.4 mln from EUR 112.8 mln, the CBCG said on June 22.