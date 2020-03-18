Net average wage in Romania slows in January

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The average net salary in Romania increased by 8.6% in January, compared to the same month of 2019, to RON 3,189 (EUR 666), the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a statement.
In real terms, deflated by the consumer price index, the wages increased by 4.8% year-on-year, down from 8.6% gain in December.
Last January, the net wages surged by a real rate of 14.4%. The highest average net wage in January was recorded in information technology (IT) services activities with RON 7,478 (EUR 1,557), while the lowest average salary was in the hotel and restaurant industry, at RON 1,803 (EUR 375) INS said.
scroll for moreall times CET
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben