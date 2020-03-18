Net average wage in Romania slows in January

BBJ

The average net salary in Romania increased by 8.6% in January, compared to the same month of 2019, to RON 3,189 (EUR 666), the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a statement.

Photo by Mircea Moira/Shutterstock.com

In real terms, deflated by the consumer price index, the wages increased by 4.8% year-on-year, down from 8.6% gain in December.

Last January, the net wages surged by a real rate of 14.4%. The highest average net wage in January was recorded in information technology (IT) services activities with RON 7,478 (EUR 1,557), while the lowest average salary was in the hotel and restaurant industry, at RON 1,803 (EUR 375) INS said.