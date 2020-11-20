Nearly a fifth of Czech adults smoke daily

remember me
Roughly 18% of adults in the Czech Republic smoke daily, while 9% consume alcohol on a daily basis, according to an annual report on drugs for the year 2019 which the government reviewed on Tuesday, Czech Radio reports.
The report says that 14 to 18% of adults, roughly 1.5 million people, are at risk from alcohol consumption. The most commonly used drug is marihuana, which was used by 9 to 11% of the population in 2019.
Drug consummation levels remain high in the Czech Republic, according to a press release by the Government Office, while the level of illegal substance use remains stable.
