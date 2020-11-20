Nearly a fifth of Czech adults smoke daily

Regional Today

Roughly 18% of adults in the Czech Republic smoke daily, while 9% consume alcohol on a daily basis, according to an annual report on drugs for the year 2019 which the government reviewed on Tuesday, Czech Radio reports.

Image by Pexels

The report says that 14 to 18% of adults, roughly 1.5 million people, are at risk from alcohol consumption. The most commonly used drug is marihuana, which was used by 9 to 11% of the population in 2019.

Drug consummation levels remain high in the Czech Republic, according to a press release by the Government Office, while the level of illegal substance use remains stable.