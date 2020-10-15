Nearly 3/4 of Croats donʼt trust their government

Some 66% of Croatian citizens do not trust their government, Total Croatia reports, citing a survey published by the European Committee of the Regions.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The survey was conducted for the Committee by the Kantar consulting firm online on September 3-11. It covered 1,040 residents of Croatia, 76% of whom said they did not trust their government, while 20% said they did.

Croatian citizens do not trust their regional and local authorities either, with 74% saying they did not trust them, and only 21% that they did. As for the EU, 58% of Croatian citizens said they did not trust it and 38% that they did. The EU-27 average is 47% and 45% respectively.