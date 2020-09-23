Your cart

N. Macedonia real net wage up in July

 BBJ
 Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 14:30

North Macedonia’s real net wage increased by 7.1% year-on-year in July, after growing by an annual 4.8% in June, the State Statistical Office (Makstat) says. 

Photo by BrankoG / Shutterstock.com

In nominal terms, the average net wage added 8.5% on the year in July, reaching MKD 27,231 (EUR 443), the Skopje-based agency said.

The strongest annual wage growth in nominal terms, of 12.7%, was registered in education, followed by the information and communication sector with an annual rise of 12.4% in July.

On a monthly comparison basis, the real net wage increased by 1.6% in July, Makstat said on September 21.

 

 

