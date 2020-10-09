N. Macedonia inflation rate up in September

Regional Today

North Macedoniaʼs average annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 1.9% in September from 1.5% in August, the countryʼs State Statistical Office (Makstat) said on Wednesday.

Photo by Bartolomiej Pietrzyk/Shutterstock.com

Main upward pressure came from cost of food & non-alcoholic beverages (3.1%); housing & utilities (4.7%); and alcoholic beverages & tobacco (4.5%).

On the other hand, prices went down for transport by 6.5%. On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices in North Macedonia fell 0.2% in September, after growing 0.5% in the previous month.