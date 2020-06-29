More than half of Romanians may staycation this year

BBJ

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, half of Romanians want to spend their next vacation in the country, according to a study conducted by the Hospitality Culture Institute.

Many Hungarians plan a staycation in their home country this year, visiting sites such as the imposing 15th-century fortified Saxon church of Biertan in central Transylvania, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Photo by Lozba Tudor / Shutterstock.com

Most respondents (35%) have not yet planned what to do this year, only 15% definitely want to spend their holidays abroad, and 7% will not have a vacation or will spend it at home as a staycation, the study said, as cited by local Startupcafe.ro and Romania-insider.

Most Romanians who say they prefer holidays in local destinations (33%) go on a city-break twice a year, and 30% go once every 2-3 months.

Forty percent of Romanian tourists have a budget of between RON 501 and RON 1,000 (EUR 100-205) per person for a city break in a local destination, while 34% budget less than RON 500/person.