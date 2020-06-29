More than half of Romanians may staycation this year

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, half of Romanians want to spend their next vacation in the country, according to a study conducted by the Hospitality Culture Institute.
Most respondents (35%) have not yet planned what to do this year, only 15% definitely want to spend their holidays abroad, and 7% will not have a vacation or will spend it at home as a staycation, the study said, as cited by local Startupcafe.ro and Romania-insider.
Most Romanians who say they prefer holidays in local destinations (33%) go on a city-break twice a year, and 30% go once every 2-3 months.
Forty percent of Romanian tourists have a budget of between RON 501 and RON 1,000 (EUR 100-205) per person for a city break in a local destination, while 34% budget less than RON 500/person.