More than fifth of Czech children in early teens are overweight or obese

BBJ

More than a fifth of children between the ages of 11 to 15 in the Czech Republic are either overweight or obese and their numbers are growing every year, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said on the occasion of World Obesity Day on Wednesday, Czech Radio reports.

Photo by kwanchai.c/shutterstock.com

Stressing that more focus on the issue is necessary, Vojtěch said children are now eating more fruits and vegetables while consuming fewer sweets, which is good news, but they often lack sufficient exercise, which should amount to around an hour per day, Czech Radio added.

As reported by the bbj.hu yesterday, a similar survey by the World Health Organisation found the majority of Bulgarians over 18 were at least overweight, putting the country close to the top of the league in Europe, and 13.6% of children.