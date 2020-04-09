More than 55,000 Poles flown home by gov’t in airlift operation

BBJ

More than 55,000 Poles have returned home on 388 special flights chartered by the government amid the coronavirus pandemic, Polish Radio has cited officials as saying.

National carrier LOT Polish Airlines has been running the coronavirus repatriation airlift together with the government. Photo by Soos Jozsef/Shutterstock.com

State news agency PAP cited the country’s Foreign Ministry as saying that Poles had been brought home from 71 airports around the world in the operation, which started on March 15 and ended on Sunday.

National carrier LOT, which has been running the operation together with the Polish government, has brought citizens home from countries including Cuba, Argentina, Australia, Thailand, China and Sri Lanka, Polish Radio’s IAR news agency added.