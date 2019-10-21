More than 20,000 people homeless in Czech Republic

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
There are around 23,830 homeless people living in the Czech Republic, according to a census carried out in the spring by the research Institute for Labor and Social Affairs and published on Thursday, Czech Radio says.
The majority of the homeless are men and about 2,600 people of the total number are people under the age of 18, the report says.
Most of the homeless concentrate in large cities and towns. About 3,250 of them live in Prague, Czech Radio noted.
scroll for moreall times CET
DVM group
WING
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben