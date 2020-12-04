Montenegroʼs real avg net wage rises marginally in October

Regional Today

Montenegroʼs average net monthly earnings increased 0.2% month-on-month in October, after rising by the same rate in September, the Statistical Office of Montenegro (Monstat) said.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Net earnings rose by an annual 1.9%, after growing by 1.6% in September, the Podgorica-based statistics agency said in a monthly wage report.

The average net earnings amounted to EUR 525 in October, up from EUR 524 in September. Montenegroʼs gross average wage totaled EUR 784 in October, up from Septemberʼs EUR 783.