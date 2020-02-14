Montenegro’s Luka Bar eyes LNG terminal project

Montenegrin port operator Luka Bar is considering building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to handle imports of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Europe, local media quoted on Wednesday executive director Vladan Vučelić as saying.

“The spatial planning documentation for Bar port envisages the development of an LNG terminal, covering an area of 2 hectares,” Vučelić told daily Dnevne Novine in an interview on Wednesday quoted by news portal SeeNews.

Earlier this week, Steven Winberg, assistant secretary for fossil energy at the US Department of Energy, said Bar port has the potential to become a hub for imports of US.

Winberg visited Luka Bar on February 6, Vučelić said. Luka Bar may invest in the implementation of the project alone, or through some form of partnership, he noted.