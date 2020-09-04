Montenegro’s President Milo Đukanović says his pro-Western party is ready to go into opposition after three decades in power if three political alliances can form a coalition following their success in a parliamentary election, international newswire Reuters reports.

Montenegro’s President Milo Đukanović. Photo by Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock.com

In a transcript of an interview with Austria’s ORF TV, Đukanović said the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) would accept that the three opposition alliances jointly secured a majority of 41 deputies in the tiny Balkan country’s 81-seat parliament on August 30.

“We are ready to accept this election outcome (and) to be a responsible (and) the strongest opposition party,” Đukanović said in the interview aired on September 2.

The three opposition alliances have said they are ready to form a government and that they would continue Montenegro’s bid to join the European Union, Reuters adds.