Montenegro jobless rate rises in October

Montenegroʼs unemployment rate rose to 19.3% at the end of October, up by 0.6 percentage point compared to the previous month, news portal SeeNews reported citing data by the countryʼs Employment Agency.
The number of unemployed persons in Montenegro increased by 3.3% on the month to 44,811 at the end of October. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate in Montenegro stood at 15.5%.
