Montenegro jobless rate rises in October

Regional Today

Montenegroʼs unemployment rate rose to 19.3% at the end of October, up by 0.6 percentage point compared to the previous month, news portal SeeNews reported citing data by the countryʼs Employment Agency.

Image by Victoria Labadie / Shutterstock.com

The number of unemployed persons in Montenegro increased by 3.3% on the month to 44,811 at the end of October. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate in Montenegro stood at 15.5%.