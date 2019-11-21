remember me
Montenegro’s industrial output fell by 6.3% year-on-year in October after decreasing by 1.8% in September, the country’s statistical office, Monstat, said.
It was the sharpest drop in industrial activity since April, as output continued to decrease for manufacturing (-10.1% vs -17.6% in September).
In addition, production fell for electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply (-10.6% vs 24.2%) and slowed for mining & quarrying (28.9% vs 31.1%).
On a monthly comparison basis, industrial production went down by 5.2% in October after rising 9.9% a month earlier, the Podgorica-based statistics agency said in a statement on November 26.
