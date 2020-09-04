Montenegro consumer prices slip further in July

Consumer prices in Montenegro fell 0.5% year-on-year in July, following a 0.2% decrease in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of Montenegro (Monstat) show.

Photo by xtock / Shutterstock.com

It was the fourth consecutive month of deflation, amid the adverse effects of the ongoing pandemic crisis. Main downward pressure came from prices of transport (-6.7% vs -8.4% in June); restaurants and hotels (-6.8% vs -4.3%); furnishings (-1.4%, the same pace as in June); recreation and culture (-0.9% vs -0.4%) and housing and utilities (-0.5% vs -0.3%).

Inflation also slowed for food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.5% vs 1.9%) and clothing and footwear (1.2% vs 2.8%).

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3%, after increasing 0.1% in the prior month, the Podgorica-based Monstat said.