Montenegro consumer prices slip further in July

Consumer prices in Montenegro fell 0.5% year-on-year in July, following a 0.2% decrease in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of Montenegro (Monstat) show.
It was the fourth consecutive month of deflation, amid the adverse effects of the ongoing pandemic crisis. Main downward pressure came from prices of transport (-6.7% vs -8.4% in June); restaurants and hotels (-6.8% vs -4.3%); furnishings (-1.4%, the same pace as in June); recreation and culture (-0.9% vs -0.4%) and housing and utilities (-0.5% vs -0.3%).
Inflation also slowed for food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.5% vs 1.9%) and clothing and footwear (1.2% vs 2.8%).
On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3%, after increasing 0.1% in the prior month, the Podgorica-based Monstat said.