Lithuania’s Modus Group has finalized the construction of a 13.5-megawatt (MW) solar park in Ukraine, its first photovoltaic (PV) project in that country, the company says.

The scheme was implemented through Modus Group’s subsidiary Green Genius at a total cost of more than EUR 11 million, the parent company said in a statement.

The power plant was installed in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine (621 km southwest of the capital Kyiv) within a six-month period.

Green Genius is currently building a 33.4-MW solar farm in northern Ukraine, planned to become operational by the end of this year.

The investment in this scheme exceeds EUR 30 mln. Green Genius develops renewable energy projects in different markets, including Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, Belarus, Spain, and Italy, Modus Group says.