Marketing to China Conference announces expert lineup

Bence Gaál

The organizers of the first "m2C" Marketing to China Conference in 2019 have announced a lineup of Chinese digital marketing experts to cover important topics such as the future of mobile payments, challenges in Chinese search engine optimization, new retail, and the role of influencers in brand building in China.

The official lineup of speakers at the event now includes experts from ChinaChannel, ParkLu, ChoZan, Startup Grind, Resonance, 31Ten, Forward3D, and several other marketing and e-commerce companies, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The conference agenda promises to provide European entrepreneurs with all the tools needed to succeed in todayʼs competitive Chinese business environment.

The conferenceʼs keynote speakers include Shenzen-based speaker and writer Matthew Brennan, who focuses on Chinese mobile tech and innovation; Ashley Galina Dudarenok, founder of social media agency Alarice and resources platform ChoZan; Michael Norris, research manager at Resonance Chinaʼs consumer insights, strategy and digital innovation team "SMART"; ParkLu CMO Elijah Whaley; Shanghai-based corporate strategist turned digital strategy consultant Joseph Leveque; and Jan Smejkal, who recently ran Startup Grind in China and APAC.

The m2C Marketing to China Conference takes place in Prague on January 29-30, 2019. Conference passes are available from EUR 599 at the conferenceʼs website.