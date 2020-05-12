Many Czechs facing financial difficulties, survey

BBJ

More than half of Czechs now have problems making ends meet on their monthly income, according to the results of a survey conducted by the credit company Fair Credit among 880 respondents, Czech Radio reports.

One in 10 respondents said they need to borrow ahead of payday, while 43% of people say they live from one pay check to the next. Before the coronavirus crisis only 28% of people said they had no financial reserves.

Financial experts predict that as, shops and services reopen, people’s financial problems will only deepen. Part of the problem is that only 29% of respondents have a good overview of their expenditures, most often people over the age of 45, Czech Radio adds.